Kiara Advani announces first pregnancy

Bollywood’s favourite reel-to-real-life couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for the A-list celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are soon going to welcome their first child, the couple announced in an adorable Instagram post on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle with a joint post, the ‘Game Changer’ actor broke the good news with a picture of herself and her husband’s hands, holding a pair of knitted baby socks, and captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” followed by a baby angel emoji.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from millions of their fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Fellow celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey and Raashi Khanna among others extended their congratulations to the expecting couple.

To note, the real-life it couple of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who shared the screen in the blockbuster war biopic of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra in 2021, tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023.