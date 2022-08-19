It’s official: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani confirm their relationship

All the conjecture is laid to rest as the Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have officially accepted to be dating.

The cat is finally out of the bag as the ‘Shershaah’ couple has officially accepted their much-discussed relationship status and confirmed that the two are indeed dating each other.

It happened at the recently aired episode of filmmaker Karan Johar hosted controversial chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ when Malhotra finally gave in to nudging from the host and accepted Advani as his girlfriend.

Johar played a clip from a yet-to-be aired episode with Advani and her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor on the Koffee couch when she accepted that she and Malhotra are ‘more than just close friends’.

The clip see Johar telling Advani that it’s ‘so last season’ to deny brewing relationships, to which she replied that she is neither accepting nor denying it, however, accepted that she is ‘more than close friends’ with Malhotra. When further probed if she has plans to get married, the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actor maintained to have those plans for her life but won’t reveal it on the same show.

In his appearance on the couch, the ‘Student of The Year’ debutante reacted to the clip by saying, “Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you ask her so many questions).”

Johar, who divulged that he has already decided what to do at the celeb wedding (if it happens), warned the actor to slap him if he didn’t get an invite for the ceremony, to which he was re-assured that it won’t happen.

The actor replied, “Karan, let’s see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, and fans have been shipping them since their debut collab ‘Shershaah’ together.

