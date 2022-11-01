Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to exchange vows in December ceremony: Source

Bollywood lovebirds, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are ready to exchange vows by the end of this year, the sources informed.

Seems like the Kouch manifestation from the ‘Shershaah’ star has worked for the couple, as the reports suggest that he is ready to take the plunge with his reel as well as real-life lady love, Kiara.

Citing a well-placed industry source, an Indian media outlet has exclusively reported that the adored couple is ready to take their relationship to next level, as soon as this December. Yes, if the sources are to be believed, the celebrity couple would be Mr and Mrs Malhotra before the end of 2022.

“Yes the Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani have locked a date this December for their nuptials,” confirmed the source.

The insider added, “Though neither side is open to talking about the impending wedding both have started prepping for it.”

Spilling more details about the anticipated ceremonies, the source said, “As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things, but it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai with the industry in attendance.”

“Karan Johar, who ensured to make his displeasure on not being invited to certain ‘Bollywood shaadis’ will definitely be on the guest list.”

Moreover, the person mentioned that the Bollywood stars are keeping everything under wrap to avoid the ongoing hype around their relationship, however, assured that Sid and Kiara will officially announce their wedding after getting done with the preps.

“But till then they do not want to reveal any details”

It is pertinent to mention that both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been tight-lipped about their relationship until their respective ‘Kouch’ appearances earlier this year. They are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, and fans have been shipping them since their debut collab in ‘Shershaah’.

