Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani kickstart wedding venue hunt in Chandigarh: Deets

As Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are ready to exchange vows by the end of this year, the Bollywood lovebirds have started to look for the wedding venue.

Ever since the reports of their December wedding emerged on the internet, the shippers have been anxiously waiting for the announcement by Sid and Kiara themselves. Though the two are not ready to talk about it, the latest reports from Indian media outlets suggest that the ‘Shershaah’ couple has kickstarted the preps for the winter wedding with the venue hunt.

Citing the well-placed industry source, a publication from the country has exclusively reported that Malhotra and Advani are currently scouting venues in Chandigarh for the Big Fat Indian wedding.

The said person has also revealed that one of the luxurious locations the two seem to consider is The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts in Chandigarh for the nuptials. It is the same place where fellow celebs Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa also got married.

“They [Kiara and Sidharth] also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth’s big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped,” divulged the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been tight-lipped about their relationship until their respective ‘Kouch’ appearances earlier this year.

They are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, and fans have been shipping them together since their debut collab in ‘Shershaah’.

