Sidhu Moose Wala’s AI cover of ‘Tumhe Dillagi’ goes viral

An AI-created cover of prolific singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Tumhe Dillagi’ in the voice of Atif Aslam, Sidhu Moose Wala and Diljit Dosanjh is going viral on social media.

A US-based software engineer, DJ Amarjit Singh, worked on his dream collab last month when he used AI technology to recreate the voice of the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

He further mixed it with AI vocals of Atif Aslam and Diljit Dosanjh to create a rendition of Khan’s chart-topper ‘Tumhe Dillagi Bhool Jani Padegi’, originally sung by legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Singh captioned, “What if Sidhu AI, Atif AI and Diljit AI did a collab for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tumhe Dillagi?”

Watch the video here:

The now-viral clip, posted by Singh on his verified Instagram handle last month, has over 347,000 views on his page and was reposted by several entertainment outlets.

Reacting to the video, a social user wrote, “Brilliant work!” while another commented, “This is gold!!!!!🔥❤️”

“Bro you are making legendary AI songs,” someone praised the artist and even asked him to release the full cover.

“Dillagi sounds heaven in Atif’s voice 😻❤️❤️ want more content related to Atif,” another request on the post read.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29 last year, a day after his security was reduced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).