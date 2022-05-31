Sidhu Moose Wala dressed as groom for cremation

Late Indian singer and political leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala was dressed as a groom by his parents for his last rites.

The dressing was part of a Punjabi ritual in which an unmarried young person is dressed like a groom when the body goes for cremation.

The slain singer, who had contested an election on the Congress party’s ticket, was in a sehra and a turban before the body left for the bride’s home. His father Balkour Singh fixed his moustache.

His parents were sitting beside the body in grief. His father had removed his turbans as a sign of mourning. His fans wore shirts which had the slain singer’s face on it.

The rapper was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state on Sunday. He got hit by ten bullets and was declared dead at a hospital.

His cousin and a friend also suffered injuries in the attack.

Police hinted at gang warfare as the cause of the killing. They have taken six people into custody.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar claimed the killing. He also held Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi Group responsible for the murder.

