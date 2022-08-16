Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Father alleges ‘politicians’ involvement’

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father has alleged the involvement of his ‘close friends and politicians’ in the murder of the singer.

In his latest statement with a country’s local news agency, Balkaur Singh – father of Indian slain singer, Sidhu Moose Wala – has alleged that some of the close friends of his son as well as a few politicians have involvement in the killing.

“Some people wanted him to make all deals in his career through them. But Sidhu was independent. This they could not accept and had him killed,” he told the portal in a conversation. “Even the government was misled.”

Alleging some of Moose Wala’s close associates, Singh further stated, “Some black sheep became enemies of his career. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons.”

“He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow.”

In the end, Singh reaffirmed that he will name those involved soon, ‘at the right time’.

For those unversed, rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29 this year, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

Last month, a special cell of Delhi Police nabbed two of the shooters – Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani – of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, who were involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moreover, Pune Police had also arrested two of the suspects Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi earlier, involved in the same case.

