Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Police arrest suspect, aide from Gujarat

The Pune Police have arrested one of the suspects and his aide allegedly involved in the assassination of Punjabi rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala.

As per the reports from Indian news outlets, the Pune Police have arrested one of the suspects Santosh Jadhav (a sharpshooter) and Navnath Suryavanshi (his aide) involved in the murder case of the Punjabi rapper.

As per the details, Jadhav, 24, and Suryavanshi, 27 – members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were nabbed by the Pune rural Police from Mandavi tehsil at Bhuj in Gujarat. Earlier, the name of a Pune resident Siddhesh Kamble alias Saurav alias Mahakal had cropped up in the Moosewala murder case, while, the recent arrests have been made based on the information provided by Kamble.

“All these suspects – Kamble, Jadhav, and Suryavanshi – are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as per our primary probe. They have played a role in the Moosewala case,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, adding that they are “coordinating with the Delhi and Punjab police and are exchanging information.”

He added: “Kamble had done recce of some location and targets for the Bishnoi gang. Kamble was aware a threat letter was being sent to Salman Khan. We are probing some more information provided by him.”

It has been reported that Jadhav was wanted by the Pune Rural police in connection with the murder of criminal Onkar Bankhele alias Ranya, from the Manchar area of Pune in August 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29. A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

Several Indian and foreign-based artists have paid tributes to the deceased singer.

Comments