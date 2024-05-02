Goldy Brar, suspect behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder, not dead: Report

Indo-Canadian gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, the key suspect in the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, is not the man killed in California shooting, confirmed the U.S. police.

It was reported by Indian media on Wednesday that the victim of the California shootout, in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno, who later died in the hospital, was Canada-based Indian gangster Goldy Brar, notorious for his involvement in drug-related offences and multiple murders, including of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The media reports suggested that Goldy and one of his aides were attacked by assailants, sent by his sworn enemies Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir, outside his home in the US.

However, the officials from the Fresno police department have denied these reports, terming them ‘untrue’.

In response to a query, Lieutenant William J. Dooley said, “If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar’, we can confirm that this is absolutely not true.”

“We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn’t true,” he added, confirming, “The victim is definitely not Goldy.”

Moreover, the latest reports suggest that the man killed in the shootout has been identified as Xavier Galdney, 37.

Notably, Goldy Brar, 30, first went to Canada back in 2017, on a student visa, before permanently moving there in 2021.

Being in Canada, he looked after the operations of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, including contract killings and extortion rackets back home.

Goldy is a wanted criminal and was named a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol, after which he moved to the U.S.

