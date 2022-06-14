Sidhu Moose Wala gets tribute at Times Square on his birth anniversary

Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead last month, got a special tribute at Times Square in New York.

Punjabi rapper-singer, Sidhu Moose Wala got one of the grandest tributes at Times Square in New York on his 29th birth anniversary on June 11. Billboards played clips of some of the popular songs by the late singer, as fans stopped by to enjoy the music. One of the slideshows also glimpsed the late artist with his mother.

Several videos circulating on social media see the crowd singing along, while many performed his signature moves on the beat. Fans also clicked pictures in front of the picture displays of Sidhu Moose Wala. It is pertinent to mention that Moose Wala would have turned 29 on his birthday this year, but was assassinated 12 days earlier.

For those unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

Moose Wala was cremated on their ancestral land in his native village Moosa in the Mansa district.

Previously, several Indian and foreign-based artists have paid tributes to the deceased singer as well.

