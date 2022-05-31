Sidhu Moose Wala’s 19-year-old fan attempts suicide

A 19-year-old fan of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala tried to kill himself by consuming phenyl, admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old boy named Avtar Singh is from Jandpur village in Mohali, avatar is a die-hard fan of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to reports, Avtar Singh used to listen to Sidhu’s songs and wear t-shirts with the late his name printed on them. Avtar was admitted to the hospital after he drank phenyl after coming to know about Sidhu’s death.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Mossewala was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Jawaharke village of Mansa district Punjab on Sunday, May 29.

A Canadian gangster named Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder. In a Facebook post, Goldy Barar admitted to murdering Moose Wala to avenge the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.

Sidhu’s murder seemed to be the fallout of an inter-gang rivalry, said Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra Sunday. 30 rounds of bullets were fired at the singer and at least three weapons might have been used in the crime, he added.

Sindhu Moose Wala was cremated at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab on Tuesday.

