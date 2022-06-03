Sidhu Moose Wala’s Post-Mortem Report Is Out

The post-mortem report for slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala – who was gunned down on Sunday – reveals further details of the case.

The post-mortem report of Sidhu Moose Wala shows that the Punjabi musician died of Haemorrhagic shock minutes after being shot. As per the details from Indian media, he was fired with 19 bullets and died after 15 minutes due to shock caused by firearm injuries.

Quoting the post-mortem report, a local news outlet of the country stated, “Haemorrhagic shock which is due to antemortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature” as the cause of death.

#SidhuMooseWalaDeath | Postmortemt report of Sidhu Moose Wala states ‘Haemorrhagic shock which is due to antemortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature’ as the cause of his death. He was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29th. — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

As per the preliminary investigation of the case, “Moose Wala suffered many injuries and died as a result of excessive bleeding.”

The family was earlier firm not to undertake the deceased’s body for post-mortem, however, agreed after much assurance from the officials.

For those unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on Sunday, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

Moose Wala was cremated on their ancestral land in his native village Moosa in Mansa district, Tuesday. A huge crowd had gathered for the funeral ceremony of the singer.

