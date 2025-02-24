Sidhu praises Kohli, says he can play for next three years

Former Indian batter Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Virat Kohli after his match-winning century against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India eased past Pakistan by six wickets thanks to Virat Kohli’s tough knock, which later guaranteed the side a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Character is not made in a crisis, it is exhibited. This is a man (Virat Kohli) with pedigree, with passion. And after this 100, I can say it with conviction that this man is playing for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. That, you take it from me,” Navjot Singh Sidhu told Indian media.

“Because, you see, the ultimate litmus test for anyone is how he goes through the adverse times, how he embraces adversity. Last six months, there has been so much going on that he chose his moment. When he scored runs against Pakistan, people are not going to forget it for 10 years,” Navjot Singh Sidhu added while praising Virat Kohli.

In terms of the most hundreds in international cricket, Virat Kohli is second only to Tendulkar (100), with his most recent one against Pakistan being his 81st.

Following a tranquil home Test season in which India played Bangladesh and New Zealand, Kohli’s form came under intense scrutiny. He continued to struggle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024–25 as he could score only 190 runs in nine innings.

Along the way to his 51st ODI century, Virat Kohli also achieved some incredible milestones. He became the fastest batter to amass 14,000 ODI runs in the 287th innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record who achieved the feat of 350 innings

Along with Kumar Sangakkara and Tendulkar, Virat Kohli also became a member of the exclusive group of batsmen who have scored 14,000 ODI runs.