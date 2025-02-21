Sidhu reacts to India’s inclusion of five spinners

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has recently spoken up over India’s squad selection for the Champions Trophy 2025, specifically the inclusion of five spinners.

He noted that no team has ever had such a spin-heavy bowling unit in a major tournament, and that this approach leaves little room for error.

Sidhu also pointed out that India’s group-stage opponents, including New Zealand, have key left-handed batters, making an off-spinner a valuable asset.

The former cricketer acknowledged the value of India’s all-rounders, such as Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, who bring depth to the squad.

He noted that these players can contribute in various ways, making them valuable assets in different conditions.

“Never before has a team included five spinners in the squad, and there’s a reason for that. There are no second chances in the Champions Trophy. In India’s group, if you look at New Zealand, they have three left-handers—Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Tom Latham. Against them, you need an off-spinner,” Sidhu remarked on a Sports show.

“This has been a tradition since Roger Binny’s time. Back in 1983, when no one gave us a chance, all-rounders like Madan Lal and Roger Binny helped us win matches. Similarly, India now has quality all-rounders who bring depth to the squad. You can’t underestimate Dubai—this is not Sharjah; these are completely different conditions,” he said.

Read More: India thump Bangladesh in Champions Trophy encounter

Earlier, India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets thanks to a brilliant century from Shubman Gill and a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India easily chased a modest total of 229 runs with a loss of four wickets with 21 balls remaining at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.