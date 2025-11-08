Siemens wins $2.5 billion order from Swiss railway for 116 trains

Germany’s Siemens Mobility has received an order by Switzerland’s national railway service SBB for 116 double-decker trains.

“Siemens Mobility submitted the most advantageous bid in accordance with procurement law,” the railway company said on Friday in a statement on the deal worth 2 billion Swiss Francs ($2.5 billion).

SBB also secured an option for 84 additional trains, it said.

The trains are set to be used on regional services, with 95 to be deployed for local transport in Zurich in the 2030s.

With a length of 150 metres, the new double-deckers are to include 540 seats and offer more space for prams, bicycles, luggage and standing passengers than previous models.

They can travel at a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

It comes after Siemens and SBB signed a long-term framework agreement on the digitalization of Switzerland’s signal boxes.

The deal, initially set to run for 10 years with an option to extend, covers the construction of digital signal boxes, including hardware and software, as well as services such as development and training.

Profit falls in fourth quarter for Germany’s Siemens Healthineers

Medical technology company of Germany, Siemens Healthineers AG saw profit fall in its fourth quarter compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company had slightly lower revenues over the period. Further, the company proposed a higher dividend and issued a fiscal 2026 outlook.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, the company expects adjusted basic earnings per share to be between €2.20 and €2.40 ($2.53-$2.76), with comparable revenue growth of between 5% to 6% from the prior year.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted basic earnings per share were €2.39 on revenues of €23.38 billion.

Bernd Montag, chief executive of Siemens Healthineers, said, “We have closed another successful year, despite a challenging environment. Following this achievement, we are raising our proposed dividend. We have a solid foundation for our next strategy phase.”

In the fourth quarter, net income dropped 4% to €597 million from €624 million last year. Basic earnings per share were €0.52, down from €0.55 a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were €0.68, compared to €0.67 last year.