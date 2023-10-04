SIFC Apex Committee reviews major macro-economic issues

ISLAMABAD: The apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Wednesday reviewed major macro-economic issues affecting the investment climate including inordinate delays in restructuring/privatization of cash-bleeding state-owned enterprises (SOEs), ARY News reported.

The committee also resolved with consensus on fast-tracking the privatisation process and hence, in the larger interest of the country, reduce recurring losses to the national exchequer.

The SIFC convened 6th meeting of its apex committee to review various initiatives being spearheaded through the SIFC forum.

The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, members of the cabinet, provincial chief ministers and the high level government officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The ministries apprised the forum about the practical steps undertaken during the last one month to improve business and investment environment in the country.

The committee expressed overall satisfaction regarding the ongoing negotiations with foreign and domestic investors for timely realisation of various investment prospects.

The prime minister appreciated the good work put forth by various ministries and departments and directed to continue with the ‘Whole of the Government’ approach to overcome economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The chief of army staff assured unflinching resolve of Pakistan army to support the government’s endeavours for a sustainable path towards economic recovery.