A high-level U.S. business delegation, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), followed a series of meetings in Islamabad and undertook a two-day visit to Karachi, where it engaged with the Sindh leadership, visited key industrial and maritime infrastructure, and interacted with Pakistan’s leading business organizations to explore investment opportunities and strengthen Pakistan–U.S. economic cooperation.

The delegation met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers to discuss potential investment in projects including Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi Industrial Park, Keti Bandar Port, NED Tech Park, and the proposed Sindh International Financial Centre.

Officials also briefed the delegation on the Sindh Business One Stop Shop (S-BOSS), a digital platform designed to streamline investment procedures.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investment through public-private partnerships and directed the relevant departments to maintain close coordination with prospective investors.

Led by SIFC, the delegation visited the Bin Qasim Industrial Park and Karachi Industrial Park at Port Qasim, where the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) briefed members on industrial infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, investment incentives and opportunities for export-oriented industries.

Members also visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT), where they received briefings on port operations, modernization plans and potential investment in logistics, fisheries, seafood processing and shipbuilding.

The delegation subsequently visited Hutchison Ports Pakistan to gain firsthand insight into modern port operations, cargo handling facilities and the terminal’s role in supporting Pakistan’s maritime trade and regional connectivity.

The delegation later met Governor of Sindh Syed Nihal Hashmi, who highlighted Sindh’s improving investment climate, assured full support to U.S. investors and appreciated SIFC’s role in facilitating international investment and strengthening Pakistan’s engagement with global investors.

The delegation held separate meetings with representatives of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), where business leaders discussed opportunities across capital markets, agribusiness, textiles, energy, mining, healthcare and consumer goods, as well as reforms aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s investment climate.

Business leaders also acknowledged SIFC’s role in enhancing investor confidence, ensuring policy continuity and improving the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The delegation also interacted with the American Business Council (ABC), where the President of ABC and senior representatives briefed members on Pakistan’s evolving investment landscape, the longstanding presence of American companies in the country, and ABC’s collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, SIFC, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the U.S. Embassy.

The briefing also highlighted initiatives promoting health and women’s well-being. ABC appreciated SIFC’s continued efforts to facilitate investment and foster a business-friendly environment for international investors.

The two-day Karachi program provided the U.S. business delegation with firsthand exposure to Sindh’s industrial, maritime and commercial potential through engagements with the provincial leadership, key public institutions and the private sector.

Facilitated by SIFC, the visit reinforced Sindh’s readiness to welcome international investment and further advanced Pakistan–U.S. economic and investment cooperation.