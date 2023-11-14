SIFC’s apex committee meeting convened tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been convened tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting will be headed by caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Thursday, November 16.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is also a member of the apex committee. The Chief Ministers of four provinces and federal ministers will also attend the meeting.

Sources said that the meeting will discuss matters related to foreign investment in the country.

On November 8, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed the hope that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would help bring in over $60 billion investment to Pakistan in the next five years.

“It is indeed. It could be probably more than that,” the prime minister said in an interview with Arab News when asked whether the reports that the SIFC would bring in up to $60 billion in investments in Pakistan in the next five years were realistic.

He said the SIFC would serve as a “one-window operation” to address any concerns of foreign investors.

“Two or three areas have already been addressed, like repatriation of dollars, which is the demand of any FDI [foreign direct investment] entity, [that] it’s insured, it’s legally protected,” the prime minister said.