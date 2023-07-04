SIFC’s apex committee meeting summoned tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been summoned tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting will be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is also a member of the apex committee. The Chief Ministers of four provinces and federal ministers will also attend the meeting.

Sources said that the meeting will discuss the measures taken after the formation of the apex committee council whereas the Implementation Committee’s suggestion will also be discussed in the apex committee meeting.

Foreign delegations are expected to arrive in Pakistan for investment this month, the apex committee will approve the plan for the felicitation of delegation, source added.

Earlier, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was constituted for the economic revival of Pakistan.

The Economic Revival Plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The plan envisages capitalizing Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors of defense production, agriculture, livestock, minerals, mining, information technology, and energy, through indigenous development as well as investments from friendly countries.

To fast-track the development of projects, the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was undertaken to act as a ‘Single Window’ interface for potential investors as well as to adopt a unified approach.