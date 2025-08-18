Salman Khan’s ‘star’ attitude the reason for ‘Sikandar’ failure?

Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss, of ‘Sikandar’, says it’s not easy to direct Salman Khan, as he shares his experience of working with the superstar.

Despite being one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the year, Salman Khan-led mega actioner, made on a massive budget and featuring an array of A-list stars, opened to mostly negative reviews this March and emerged as one of the most terrible box office duds of Bollywood.

Addressing the ‘Sikandar’ flop, South Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss, best known among Bollywood viewers for his remakes of Tamil blockbusters, including ‘Ghajini’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Akira’, hints at Khan’s star attitude for having a role in the film’s failure.

“It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up to sets only by 8 PM,” Murugadoss said in a new interview.

“We are people who are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there,” he continued.