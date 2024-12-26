Salman Khan’s first look from ‘Sikandar’ revealed

The makers of ‘Sikandar’ have dropped the first look at Bollywood star Salman Khan from his upcoming film.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is set for a release on Eid 2025.

The makers of the film have dropped the poster of ‘Sikandar,’ showing a suited Salman Khan carrying a spear while standing in a mysterious area.

‘Sikandar’ producers shared the poster on Instagram, a day before the Bollywood star’s birthday.

As per the caption of the post, the film’s teaser will be unveiled at 11.07am on Friday.

“You asked, and we heard you. Here’s our Biggest gift for all you @beingsalmankhan fans on Sikandar’s birthday. Stay Tuned for the #SikandarTeaserTomorrow at 11:07 AM,” the caption of the post reads.

It is to be noted here that the upcoming film is Salman Khan’s first after ‘Tiger 3’ in 2023.

As per Indian media outlets, the team of ‘Sikandar’ recently shot major sequences in Hyderabad and is preparing to shoot an intense train sequence in January 2025.

While the film will be the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, it will be his third collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Bollywood star and Nadiadwala have previously worked on hit films such as ‘Kick’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.’

The film grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons last month after police arrested a man from Raichur in Karnataka on suspicion of sending a threat to the Bollywood actor.

According to reports, Mumbai police received a threatening message on WhatsApp on November 7 in which the suspect said that he would kill Salman Khan and Sohel Pasha, the writer of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hun’ from his upcoming film if the actor failed to pay a ransom of INR5 crore.

The suspect turned out to be Pasha himself who took the action for publicity for his song ‘Main Sikandar Hun’.

During interrogation, he confessed that he sent the message to threaten both Salman Khan and himself in a desperate attempt to gain popularity.