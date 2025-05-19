Sikandar Raza leaves PSL 10 as Qalandars name his replacement

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has left the Lahore Qalandars squad ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Following his departure, the Qalandars have signed Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as his replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

According to reports, Sikandar Raza left for England to join the Zimbabwe squad for a historic Test match against the host nation.

In a statement released by Lahore Qalandars, team director Sameen Rana lauded Raza’s invaluable presence in the squad.

“Sikandar [Raza] is more than just a player; he’s family. His commitment, energy, and passion have inspired everyone in the squad. We will miss him deeply, but we’re also proud to see him represent his country in such a historic match,” Rana said.

The Zimbabwe all-rounder expressed gratitude to the franchise, saying that the team was very close to his heart.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye. But national duty comes first, and I have a responsibility towards Zimbabwe. I will be watching every ball from afar and cheering on my brothers in green. Qalandar for life,” Sikandar Raza said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted Mehidy Hasan Miraz a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for his participation in the PSL 10.

He is set to join Lahore Qalandars, who are scheduled to play the Eliminator on Thursday.

Ahead of his arrival in Pakistan for the tournament, the Bangladesh all-rounder called it an exciting opportunity in his career.

“It is technically the second time I have got a call-up to a franchise league. Nonetheless, it is a good opportunity for me to compete at a very high level. PSL is one of the top tournaments going around. I have done well in the past in the BPL, so I am confident that I can give my best,” he said.