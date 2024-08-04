web analytics
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Sikandar Raza responds to query about playing for Pakistan

Pakistan-born veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza has firmly stated that he would only represent Zimbabwe in international cricket.

This declaration came in response to a fan’s query over whether he had ever considered playing for his country of birth.

Raza, 38, was born in Sialkot, Pakistan, in April 1986. He made his debut for Zimbabwe in May 2013 and has since become a cornerstone of the national side.

During a Q&A session with fans on his X handle on Saturday, August 3, Raza addressed a question from Pakistan journalist about playing for the country.

“I am a born Pakistani and a product of Zimbabwe Cricket. I will only and ever represent Zimbabwe. Spent time and money on me and I am only trying to repay their faith and whatever I achieve will never even get close to repaying it. Zim is mine and am theirs fully.”

The versatile cricketer is also a capable bowler, offering both off-spin and leg-spin options. With the ball, he has claimed 34 wickets in Test matches, including two five-wicket hauls, along with 88 scalps in ODIs and 66 in T20Is.

