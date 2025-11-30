Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza thanks Pakistan, says team will “InshaAllah return again”

Zimbabwe cricket team captain, Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza, has expressed gratitude to Pakistan, saying the team will “InshaAllah return again.”

In a message posted on social media platform X while departing for home after the conclusion of the tri-nation series, Raza thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality.

Thank you Pakistan 🇵🇰 and @TheRealPCB for hosting us. We all thank you for your hospitality and the love you all shared with us We shall be back again in sha Allah Khuda Hafiz#visitzimbabwe #alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/ltZcbkitmJ — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) November 29, 2025

Sikandar Raza said the affection shown to the team during their stay was overwhelming, and they were all deeply grateful. “We will, InshaAllah, come back again,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the Zimbabwe team visited Pakistan to participate in the tri-nation series alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Initially, Afghanistan was part of the tri-series lineup. However, under India’s influence, the Afghanistan Cricket Board withdrew, citing political tensions as the reason.

Following Afghanistan’s withdrawal, the PCB contacted Zimbabwe and invited them to take part in the series.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board accepted the invitation without hesitation and finalized all arrangements for the Pakistan tour within a very short time.