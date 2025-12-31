Sikandar Raza’s brother passes away

Zimbabwe T20I captain Sikandar Raza is going through a difficult time following the demise of his younger brother Muhammad Mahdi, the Zimbabwe Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

The news was shared via Zimbabwe Cricket’s social handle, detailing Mahdi’s death.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) extends its heartfelt condolences to Zimbabwe T20I Captain Sikandar Raza and his family following the untimely passing of his beloved younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who died on 29 December 2025 in Harare at the age of 13,” the statement wrote on X handle.

“Muhammad Mahdi, 13, was born with haemophilia and sadly lost his life due to recent health complications,” it added.

The board condoled the cricketer and said that it stood united with Sikandar Raza and his family during the difficult time.

“He was laid to rest on 30 December 2025 at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare. The ZC Board, Management, Players, and Staff stand united in solidarity with Sikandar Raza and his family during this profoundly difficult time.

May Allah grant them comfort and strength, and may Muhammad Mahdi’s soul rest in eternal peace,” it concluded.

Following the news, Sikandar Raza’s supporters rallied around him on social media, offering support during his challenging time.

For those unversed, Sikandar Raza has so far represented Zimbabwe in 127 T20Is, 22 Tests, and 153 ODIs. The ace all-rounder has become a prominent name in the T20 circuit in the past couple of years.