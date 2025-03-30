Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ opens to poor reviews

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated film ‘Sikandar’ opened to poor reviews on Sunday, while it also fell victim to piracy.

The action drama, costarring Khan with Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres in India on March 30.

However, the film received a cold reception from fans who were expecting a high-intensity flick from Salman Khan, according to Indian media outlets.

Indian trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, called ‘Sikandar’ a ‘dull’ in his review, giving just two stars to the film.

“A letdown… Screenplay, music, direction, even performances are lacklustre… Sky-high expectations from #SalmanKhan – #ARMurugadoss, but all that glitters is not gold!” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

Adarsh went on to declare ‘Sikandar’ one of the Bollywood superstar’s weakest films to date due to the lack of strong content.

“#Sikandar is among #SalmanKhan’s weakest films… The superstar – with a massive fan following – deserved a better film with strong content, one that truly does justice to his stardom,” he said.

The AR Murugadoss directorial also leaked online hours before its release.

The film was published on several illegal websites and streaming links, providing downloads for viewers.

According to the Indian media outlets, the leak originated from camcorder recordings in theatres, which were then upgraded to HD quality and uploaded within hours.

It is worth noting here that ‘Sikandar’ also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi, alongside Salman Khan.