Salman Khan unleashes fury in latest ‘Sikandar’ poster

Salman Khan has sent fans into a frenzy with the release of a brand-new poster for his upcoming film Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the lead heroine opposite Salman.

Famed producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to unveil the poster, showcasing a fierce and intense look.

Salman Khan can be seen holding a knife, with an angry and determined expression, perfectly fitting the role of Sikandar.

The poster has left fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release, which is confirmed for March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

This new Sikandar poster comes after rumors circulated that the film might face a delay due to Rashmika Mandanna’s recent injury. However, Salman Khan’s confirmation of the release date has reassured fans, solidifying the much-anticipated film’s debut.

The timing of the poster’s release is also special, as it was shared on the birthday of the film’s producer, Sajid Nadiadwala.

The shoot of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Sikandar’ was halted after the film’s heroine Rashmika Mandanna sustained a gym injury.

Beside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna ‘Sikandar’ also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film features music composed by Pritam, and the shooting is currently underway.

Earlier, makers dropped the teaser of Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated Eid release, ‘Sikandar’.

The longer-than-two-minute official teaser of Salman Khan-led mega actioner ‘Sikandar’, begins with the Bollywood superstar entering a room filled with weapons and an army of samurai to face.

“Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hai (I’ve heard a lot of people have it out for me and are just waiting for me to turn),” he said in the video, before taking on to the masked foes, giving a peek into what fans can expect from this Eid bonanza.