Sikh group condemns Islamabad mosque bombing, alleges Indian intelligence role

WASHINGTON: Sikhs for Justice, a global Sikh advocacy organisation, strongly condemned a suicide bombing at a place of worship in Islamabad, calling the attack an assault on peace, religious freedom and basic human values, alleging India’s role in the attack.

In a statement issued from Washington, the group’s leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleged that India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was involved in the attack.

“Targeting a house of worship is a direct attack on peace, religious freedom and humanity,” Pannun said, describing the bombing as part of what he called a broader pattern of organised violence rather than an isolated act of terrorism.

Pannun alleged there were “clear indicators” linking the attack to RAW and accused the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing political backing for such operations. He claimed the objective was to inflame sectarian tensions inside Pakistan and destabilise the region.

According to the statement, the group also alleged that India seeks to damage relations between Pakistan and Iran through acts of terrorism carried out beyond its borders. “Modi’s India is exporting terrorism outside its own borders,” Pannun said.

The Islamabad attack has drawn widespread condemnation from religious and political groups, who say violence against worshippers threatens regional stability and undermines fundamental freedoms.