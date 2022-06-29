Sikh pilgrims arrive Pakistan amid Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

Lahore: Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan to attend the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, ARY News reported.

According to details, festivities begin on the 183rd death anniversary of ‘Sher-e-Punjab’ Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan via the Wagah border to attend the festivities.

Chairman Matroka Waqf Imlak Doctor Habib-ur-Rehman has said that they are doing their best to provide the pilgrim with the best facilities. We want more and more people to visit Pakistan, he added. Every tourist that comes to Pakistan is our guest, Habib added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) had issued visas to 495 Sikhs for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on June 17, 2022.

The visa will be valid from June 21 to June 30, 2022, during Ranjit Singh’s fair. Sikh pilgrims will be able to visit Panja Sahab, Nankana Sahab and Kartarpur.

Popularly known as the ‘Lion of Punjab’ (Sher-e-Punjab) Ranjit Singh was the first ruler of the Sikh Empire in Punjab. The Sikh Empire consisted of northwestern areas of the sub-continent in the early 19th century.

He survived smallpox in infancy but lost sight in his left eye. He fought his first battle alongside his father at age 10.

Also Read: Visa issued to 495 Sikhs amid Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

Ranjit was the first ruler to turn the invasion tide back to the homelands of traditional India, the Pashtuns (Afghans) and came to be known as the Lion of Punjab for that.

Comments