Sikh pilgrims will no longer have to pay visa fees to visit Pakistan

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday announced a significant relaxation of visa rules for Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan. Starting immediately, Sikh pilgrims will no longer have to pay visa fees and can obtain their visas within half an hour.

Welcoming a group of 44 American Sikhs, Naqvi highlighted the ease of travel for US citizens, who can get visas on arrival and make multiple visits to Pakistan without any hassle. He also mentioned that citizens of the UK and Canada can easily obtain visas through a simplified online process.

Naqvi expressed his desire to welcome a million Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan, encouraging them to explore beyond the traditional sites like Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur, and Hassan Abdal. He also invited Sikh community members, including Indian nationals, to attend the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, with special arrangements being made for their participation.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his desire to increase the number of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan from 1 lac to 1 million annually and with particular emphasis on attracting younger generations. He also mentioned that the government has started the facility of free of cost visa for the citizens of 124 countries. The delegation of Sikh pilgrims thanked Interior Naqvi for his hospitality and appreciated the ease of online visa processing, saying, “You have won our hearts.” They also expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. Renowned industrialist Kashif Ashfaq and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to pay homage at several holy sites associated with the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Some of the most significant pilgrimage sites in Pakistan include:

Nankana Sahib: The birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Kartarpur Sahib: The final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Panja Sahib: A sacred site where Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s handprint is believed to be imprinted on a rock.

These sites hold immense religious significance for Sikhs, and visiting them is considered a spiritual journey.