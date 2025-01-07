Sikhs for Justice congratulates Pakistan on UNSC Seat

WASHINGTON: The advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) congratulated Pakistan on its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member.

SFJ called it a significant achievement that highlights Pakistan’s commitment to international peace and justice.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SFJ’s General Counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, urged the Pakistani government to extend its support to the Sikh community’s demand for self-determination in the form of Khalistan, similar to its support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

“We are writing to extend our warmest congratulations to you and the nation of Pakistan on Pakistan’s successful election to a seat in the United Nations Security Council,” the letter stated.

“This significant achievement reflects Pakistan’s dedication to international peace, justice, and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, Honorable Prime Minister”, it said.

Pannun emphasized that Pakistan’s consistent advocacy for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under a UN-backed plebiscite could serve as a precedent for supporting the Sikh community’s peaceful and democratic efforts toward Khalistan.

“The global referendum organized by SFJ is a significant initiative to highlight and advocate for the Sikh community’s demand for a sovereign homeland, Khalistan, within Indian-administered Punjab,” Pannun noted.

He further expressed confidence that Pakistan’s leadership at the Security Council could facilitate meaningful dialogue and resolutions that uphold the principles of self-determination for all oppressed peoples.

“Your recent statement reaffirming the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir through a plebiscite, as prescribed in UNSC Resolution 21 of 1948, is both timely and commendable. It serves as a reminder to the international community of the moral and legal imperative to support oppressed peoples’ quests for freedom and justice,” Pannun wrote.

Pannun concluded that Pakistan’s support for the Sikh movement to achieve Khalistan through a global referendum would further strengthen its longstanding stance on the right to self-determination, particularly for the people of Kashmir.

SFJ is currently organizing the first-ever global non-governmental Khalistan Referendum under the supervision of an independent, non-aligned panel of experts known as the Punjab Referendum Commission.