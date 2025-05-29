Sikhs for Justice seeks US sanctions on Indian officials

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has urged the United States to impose sanctions on Indian officials allegedly involved in the assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

According to details, SFJ has sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanding action against Indian officials implicated in the alleged conspiracy to assassinate American citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The organization called on the Trump administration to take decisive steps against the Indian operatives involved in the attempted contract killing of Pannun, labeling it an act of transnational repression.

SFJ further demanded that, under the newly announced US visa restrictions policy targeting international repression, entry bans be imposed on Indian officials, including Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, and Taranjit Sandhu.

The letter also named former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel, calling for similar sanctions. Sikhs for Justice claimed they have submitted evidence related to the assassination plot to the US State Department.

Earlier in April, SFJ, known for its advocacy of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state, alleged that the bounty targets their leader, citing it as a flagrant act of transnational repression.

In a letter addressed to Vice President Vance, SFJ’s General Counsel and prominent human rights attorney Gurpatwant Singh Pannun condemned the alleged offer as a criminal solicitation to commit assassination on US soil, thereby directly challenging American sovereignty and national security.

The letter, a stark indictment of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, implores Vice President Vance to designate the bounty as an act of state-sponsored violent transnational repression.