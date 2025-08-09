Sikhs For Justice to honor Trump with Sikh prayer during Khalistan Referendum

WASHINGTON: The secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) announced plans to honor U.S. President Donald Trump with a Sikh prayer during the upcoming Khalistan Referendum on August 17, 2025.

Speaking at the National Press Club, SFJ leaders praised President Trump for his strong stance against India’s actions, while condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its global campaign against the Khalistan movement.

SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu described the referendum as a “Ballot Bomb” representing the voices of 1.5 million Sikhs worldwide. He accused the Modi regime of using illegal tactics—including assassinations, embassy-run terror operations, and extrajudicial killings—to suppress the Sikh independence movement.

“India has turned its embassies into spy hubs and centers for plotting assassinations,” Pannu said.

In tribute to President Trump, SFJ will perform a Sikh prayer (Ardas) at the National Mall, recognizing his administration’s actions to protect American jobs and crack down on fraudulent H-1B visa practices linked to India. The group also lauded Trump’s decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods as a response to transnational terrorism.

SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “The Khalistan Referendum question will echo loudly on August 17. Each vote challenges India’s occupation of Punjab.”