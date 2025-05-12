Rebecca Ferguson’s ‘Silo’ season 3 gets massive update

Apple TV+ has dropped a major update on Graham Yost’s ‘Silo’ season 3, starring Hollywood actor Rebecca Ferguson.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The show, based on Hugh Howey’s novel, Silo, sees Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliet Nichols who navigates through a secret and layered subterranean society.

Following the cliffhanger ending of season 2, fans of the series were asking for ‘Silo’ season 3.

Apple TV+ has now confirmed that the filming for the upcoming season has been wrapped.

While the streamer did not reveal any release date for the show, fans welcomed the news about the wrapping of the shooting.

Read more: Apple TV+ hit ‘Silo’ renewed for two more seasons

Apple TV+ took to X to share a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo featuring Rebecca Ferguson, the lead actress of ‘Silo’.

That’s a wrap on Season 3.#Silo Season 1 & 2 — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/thv483v6yO — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 2, 2025

“That’s a wrap on Season 3,” the caption of the post read.

It is worth noting here that showrunner Graham Yost had previously said that ‘Silo’ seasons 3 and season 4 will be shot back-to-back.

The move was aimed at maintaining continuity in the narrative and to ensure production efficiency.

Meanwhile, speculations began on social media that the upcoming season of the hit show might come out somewhere in late 2025 or early 2026.

Season 3 is expected to dive deeper into the origins of the Silo society, and exploring the events that may have led to its creation.

Apart from Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role, the upcoming season will see newcomers, including Hollywood actors Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zuckerman.