Silver, Gold categories revealed ahead of PSL 11 auction

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday released the list of player placed in the Silver and Gold category ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 11 auction.

A total of 16 players, including a number of renowned names are listed in the Silver category ahead of the PSL 11 player auction. Among the franchises, Multan Sultans has listed six players in the Silver category.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have listed one player in the respected category.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have included two players. On the contrary, Lahore Qalandars have included three players in the silver category.

In Gold category 33 players have been named, including a number of renowned names who have represented Pakistan at the international stage.

For those unaware, the groundbreaking PSL 11 auction will be held on 11 February, the event marking the shift from its traditional Draft system.

The strategic shift is aimed at enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players’ greater earning opportunities.

Under the revised framework, each franchise will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players, with only one retention permitted per category.

This marks a sharp departure from previous seasons, where teams could retain up to eight players, along with additional provisions such as mentors, brand ambassadors and the Right to Match (RTM) option.

For PSL 11, the PCB has abolished the mentor, brand ambassador and RTM clauses altogether, streamlining the squad-building process ahead of the auction.

The two newly inducted franchises, Hyderabad and Sialkot, will also be granted special provisions, allowing them to select and retain four players from the available pool before the player auction.

In addition, every team will be permitted one direct signing of a foreign player who did not feature in PSL 10, a move designed to inject fresh international talent into the competition.

The PSL 11 will get underway on March 26, 2026, and will mark Faisalabad’s first-ever stint as a host city. The venue will join Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, expanding the league to five host cities.