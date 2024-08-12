web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Silver price in Pakistan- August 12, 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Silver is a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47. Deeply rooted in Pakistani traditions, silver is widely used in jewelry, ornaments, and artifacts.

Moreover, it’s seen as a safe haven asset, offering protection against economic uncertainties. The industrial sector’s growth further fuels silver demand, as it’s essential in electronics, solar panels, and medical equipment. Silver prices in Pakistan are influenced by global market trends, the exchange rate, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Factors like speculation and seasonal demand can cause price volatility.

On August 12, 2024, Silver rate of 10 grams was recorded at Rs2,459 while one tola was sold at Rs 2,865 in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The silver price was same in Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Queta as well. As reported by the London Bullion Market Association, Silver prices have witnessed fluctuation following currency movement, the rupee, against the US Dollar.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.