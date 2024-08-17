Silver price in Pakistan- August 17, 2024

Silver is a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47. Deeply rooted in Pakistani traditions, silver is widely used in jewelry, ornaments, and artifacts.

Moreover, it’s seen as a safe haven asset, offering protection against economic uncertainties. The industrial sector’s growth further fuels silver demand, as it’s essential in electronics, solar panels, and medical equipment.

Silver prices in Pakistan are influenced by global market trends, the exchange rate, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Factors like speculation and seasonal demand can cause price volatility.

On August 17, 2024, Silver rate of 10 grams was recorded at Rs2,550 while one tola was sold at Rs 2,971. As reported by the London Bullion Market Association, Silver prices have witnessed fluctuation following currency movement, the rupee, against the US Dollar.