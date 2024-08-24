web analytics
Silver price in Pakistan- August 24, 2024

Usman Hanif and Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Silver is a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47. Deeply rooted in Pakistani traditions, silver is widely used in jewellery, ornaments, and artefacts.

Moreover, it’s seen as a safe haven asset, offering protection against economic uncertainties. The industrial sector’s growth further fuels silver demand, as it’s essential in electronics, solar panels, and medical equipment.

Silver prices in Pakistan are influenced by global market trends, the exchange rate, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Factors like speculation and seasonal demand can cause price volatility.

On August 24, 2024, the rate of 10 grams of Silver was recorded at Rs2,660 while one tola was sold at Rs3,099. As reported by the London Bullion Market Association, Silver prices have witnessed fluctuation following currency movement, the rupee, against the US Dollar.

