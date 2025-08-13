Silver prices fall in Pakistan despite global uptick — August 13, 2025

KARACHI: Silver prices dropped in Pakistan on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, despite an upward trend in the international market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

In the local market, silver rates declined by Rs59 per tola and Rs51 per 10 grams, closing at Rs4,072 and Rs3,491, respectively.

In the international market, gold prices dipped by $2 to $3,354 from $3,356, whereas silver rose by $0.59 to $38.39 from $37.80, according to the association.

Meanwhile, gold rates fell in Pakistan in line with a downward trend in the international market. The rates of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs200, closing at Rs358,100 compared to Rs358,300 in the previous session.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs171 to Rs307,013 from Rs307,184, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold fell by Rs157 to Rs281,438 from Rs281,595.

The silver price is subjected to daily fluctuations and is updated regularly across major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Faisalabad.

Silver is a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47. Deeply rooted in Pakistani traditions, silver is widely used in jewellery, ornaments, and artefacts.

Moreover, it’s seen as a haven asset, offering protection against economic uncertainties. The industrial sector’s growth further fuels silver demand, as it’s essential in electronics, solar panels, and medical equipment.

Silver price in Pakistan is influenced by global market trends, the exchange rate, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Factors such as speculation and seasonal demand can lead to volatility in the silver price, causing fluctuations in the market.