Silver rates in Pakistan- January 14, 2025

KARACHI: As of Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the silver price in Pakistan stands at Rs. 2,723 for 10 grams and one tola of silver (Chandi) is currently Rs. 3,177.

The silver price is subjected to daily fluctuations and is updated regularly across major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Faisalabad.

Silver is a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47. Deeply rooted in Pakistani traditions, silver is widely used in jewellery, ornaments, and artefacts.

Moreover, it’s seen as a haven asset, offering protection against economic uncertainties. The industrial sector’s growth further fuels silver demand, as it’s essential in electronics, solar panels, and medical equipment.

Silver price in Pakistan is influenced by global market trends, the exchange rate, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Factors such as speculation and seasonal demand can lead to volatility in the silver price, causing fluctuations in the market.

Similarly, the gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Tuesday, mirroring the drop in international rates.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the gold prices saw a decline in the local market, with the price of a single tola dropping by 1,400 rupees.

The new price for one tola of gold is now 277,900 rupees. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by 1,201 rupees, bringing the price of 10 grams to 238,254 rupees.

In the international market, the price of gold fell by 14 dollars, reaching 2,661 dollars per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained stable at 3,350 rupees per tola.

Earlier, on January 13, 2025, following an increase over the past five sessions, gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Monday, mirroring the drop in international rates.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, in the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1,500, bringing it to Rs279,300.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,286, resulting in a selling price of Rs239,455, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).