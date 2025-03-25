Silver rates in Pakistan- March 25, 2025

KARACHI: As of Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the silver price in Pakistan stands at Rs. 2,847 for 10 grams and one tola of silver (Chandi) is currently Rs3321.

The silver price is subjected to daily fluctuations and is updated regularly across major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Faisalabad.

Silver is a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47. Deeply rooted in Pakistani traditions, silver is widely used in jewellery, ornaments, and artefacts.

Moreover, it’s seen as a haven asset, offering protection against economic uncertainties. The industrial sector’s growth further fuels silver demand, as it’s essential in electronics, solar panels, and medical equipment.

Silver price in Pakistan is influenced by global market trends, the exchange rate, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Factors such as speculation and seasonal demand can lead to volatility in the silver price, causing fluctuations in the market.

Read More: Gold rates drop in Pakistan

Similarly, the gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Tuesday.

The rate of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was traded at Rs.317,800 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs318,600 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs 272,462 from Rs. 273,148 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.629 to Rs.249,765 from Rs 250,394 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $3,021 from $3,027 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a drop and stood at 4,234 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.