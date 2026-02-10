Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 10, 2026

Karachi, February 10, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have maintained a steady tone today, with the chandi ka rate holding around Rs. 8,172 per tola—reflecting consolidation after recent volatility in international and local bullion markets. This follows a series of fluctuations, where silver has adjusted to broader precious metals sentiment.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 7,006 per 10 grams and Rs. 700.6 per gram, aligning with global silver spot levels around $81–$82 per ounce and ongoing correlation with gold. The metal continues to appeal as a cost-effective safe-haven and industrial asset during uncertain times.

Today’s stability comes alongside gold’s firm positioning (local 24K gold near Rs. 518,500+ per tola), highlighting the supportive role of precious metals in investor portfolios.

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

Correlation with Gold Stability – Gold’s steady performance (international spot near $5,000–$5,030/oz) helps anchor silver, as both metals attract similar hedging demand amid economic and geopolitical factors. International Spot Trends – Global silver has shown minor adjustments (around $81–$82/oz), influencing local PKR prices through import dynamics and exchange rates, leading to today’s balanced levels. Strong Underlying Industrial Demand – Silver’s vital use in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors provides fundamental support, cushioning against short-term volatility. Local Market Dynamics – Pakistani Sarafa markets reflect cautious trading, with investors viewing silver as an affordable diversification option amid rupee fluctuations and inflation concerns.

Analysts point to silver’s recent volatile path—sharp swings in prior weeks giving way to this stabilization—as indicative of its sensitivity to global cues while retaining long-term bullish drivers from industrial growth.

Buyers and investors should consult live Sarafa quotes for the latest figures, as rates can vary intraday based on international spot prices and local supply.