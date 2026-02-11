Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 11, 2026

Karachi, February 11, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have registered a notable increase today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 11,502 per tola—demonstrating renewed momentum driven by global precious metals trends and strong local demand. This rise comes after recent market adjustments, showcasing silver’s ability to rebound quickly.

Current local rates are Rs. 9,859 per 10 grams and Rs. 985.9 per gram, bolstered by international spot silver movements and its consistent alignment with gold. The metal is gaining traction as both a valuable safe-haven choice and an essential industrial material in today’s economic climate.

This advance tracks gold’s continued strength (local 24K gold exceeding Rs. 528,000 per tola), emphasizing the mutual influence between the two metals during periods of market uncertainty.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Close Connection to Gold Rally – Gold’s ongoing gains (international spot around $4,900–$5,000+/oz and local rates above Rs. 528,000 per tola) lift silver, as investors frequently use both for protection and portfolio balance. Global Spot Silver Momentum – International silver has strengthened (spot levels in elevated ranges), directly raising local PKR costs through import pricing and currency exchange influences. Solid Industrial Usage – Silver’s indispensable role in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy technologies delivers consistent demand, reinforcing prices amid fluctuating conditions. Domestic Investor Interest – Pakistani buyers and jewelers are showing increased engagement with silver as a hedge against inflation and a more accessible precious metal compared to gold, boosting today’s positive trend in Sarafa markets.

Experts highlight silver’s volatile yet promising nature—recent swings have given way to this upward phase—supported by both investment and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always check live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 11, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 985.9 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 9,859 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 11,502 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports.