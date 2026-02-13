Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 13, 2026

Karachi, February 13, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have remained steady today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 11,502 per tola—continuing the recent pattern of consolidation amid stable international precious metals conditions and solid local participation. This steadiness arrives after earlier market shifts, demonstrating silver’s resilience in the current setup.

Current local rates are Rs. 9,859 per 10 grams and Rs. 985.9 per gram, reinforced by global spot silver behavior and its dependable link to gold. The metal is retaining appeal as a practical safe-haven selection and an important industrial input in the existing economic landscape.

This firmness parallels gold’s consistent performance (local 24K gold at Rs. 528,562 per tola), illustrating the interconnected behavior of the two metals during phases of market steadiness.

Key Factors Supporting Silver Prices in Pakistan

Solid Connection to Gold Levels – Gold’s reliable positioning (international spot near $4,900–$5,000+/oz and local rates around Rs. 528,562 per tola) aids silver, as participants commonly utilize both for protection and allocation strategies. Global Spot Silver Consistency – International silver has sustained balanced levels (spot in firm ranges), steadily influencing local PKR pricing via import charges and currency exchange effects. Consistent Industrial Demand – Silver’s crucial functions in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and eco-friendly energy sectors guarantee ongoing consumption, strengthening prices through diverse market scenarios. Domestic Market Participation – Pakistani buyers and jewelers continue to show steady involvement with silver as a safeguard against inflation and a cost-effective precious metal relative to gold, sustaining today’s even trend in Sarafa markets.

Experts point out silver’s variable yet resilient character—recent movements have settled into this stable phase—underpinned by investment value and industrial necessities.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.