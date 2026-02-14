Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 14, 2026

Karachi, February 14, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have posted a modest advance today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 10,603 per tola—indicating renewed stability and slight gains driven by global bullion trends and sustained local engagement. This movement follows recent market adjustments, reflecting silver’s responsiveness in the prevailing conditions.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,088 per 10 grams and Rs. 908.8 per gram, underpinned by international spot silver activity and its strong linkage to gold. The metal is maintaining its draw as a sensible safe-haven choice and a vital industrial component in the ongoing economic context.

This uptick corresponds with gold’s resilient levels (local 24K gold in the Rs. 520,000+ range), reinforcing the parallel trends between the two metals amid fluctuating market dynamics.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Firm Link to Gold Trends – Gold’s steady performance (international spot near $5,000–$5,030+/oz and local rates above Rs. 520,000 per tola) supports silver, as traders often pair both for hedging and diversification needs. Global Spot Silver Recovery – International silver has shown positive stabilization (spot in balanced to higher ranges), steadily pushing local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate influences. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s key roles in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and green energy sectors ensure persistent consumption, providing a solid base for prices across varying scenarios. Local Market Interest – Pakistani buyers and jewelers continue steady participation with silver as an inflation shield and more accessible precious metal compared to gold, contributing to today’s positive direction in Sarafa markets.

Experts note silver’s dynamic yet durable profile—recent fluctuations have led into this firmer phase—supported by both investment merits and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.