Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 16, 2026

Karachi, February 16, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have experienced a modest softening today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 10,603 per tola—mirroring the pullback seen in global precious metals and local bullion sentiment. This adjustment follows recent steadier phases, as silver responds to broader market dynamics.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,088 per 10 grams and Rs. 908.8 per gram, influenced by international spot silver easing and its close tie to gold movements. The metal retains its position as a practical safe-haven asset and critical industrial material in the present economic framework.

This slight easing tracks gold’s drop (local 24K gold falling to Rs. 523,762 per tola after international losses), highlighting the synchronized shifts between the two metals during periods of global recalibration.

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

Alignment with Gold Pullback – Gold’s decline (international spot dropping to around $5,010/oz and local rates down Rs. 3,200 per tola) exerts downward pressure on silver, as both attract parallel hedging and adjustment flows. International Spot Adjustments – Global silver has eased (spot near $76–$77/oz after prior levels), affecting local PKR pricing through import expenses and currency exchange factors. Enduring Industrial Demand – Silver’s vital applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy continue to deliver baseline support, moderating the extent of any declines. Local Market Response – Pakistani investors and jewelers are observing the correction closely, with silver viewed as an inflation buffer and more approachable precious metal compared to gold, maintaining balanced activity in Sarafa markets.

Experts observe silver’s adaptable yet steady nature—recent stability has transitioned into this mild softening phase—underpinned by investment appeal and industrial requirements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.