Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 17, 2026

Karachi, February 17, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown a mixed trend today, with the chandi ka rate settling around Rs. 10,703 per tola amid cautious global cues and a firmer dollar impacting precious metals.

This reflects a slight adjustment from previous sessions, influenced by international spot silver easing and its close correlation with currency movements.

Current local rates stand at approximately Rs. 10,703 per tola, Rs. 9,174 per 10 grams, and Rs. 917 per gram, as reported by major Sarafa markets. These figures can vary slightly by city due to local demand-supply dynamics.

Silver Rates Breakdown (24K)

Per Tola: Rs. 10,703

Per 10 Grams: Rs. 9,174

Per Gram: Rs. 917.4

(Note: Some markets may quote around Rs. 9,600–10,000 per tola earlier in the day; check live updates for precision.)City-wise Silver Rates (Per Tola, Approximate)Rates are indicative and sourced from local markets/Sarafa associations:Karachi: Rs. 10,703

Lahore: Rs. 10,680–10,720 (minor variance)

Islamabad: Rs. 10,690–10,710

Other Cities: Similar range with small local premiums/discounts

It is important to note that the silver rate in Pakistan today can experience significant variations throughout the day, influenced by trends in the global market, including spot silver prices (currently hovering around $74–76 per ounce internationally) and forex fluctuations.Silver continues to appeal for jewelry purchases, investment, and industrial uses in Pakistan, often seen as a more accessible alternative to gold during volatile periods.