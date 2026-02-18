Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 18, 2026

Karachi, February 18, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have held relatively firm today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 9,352 per tola—displaying stability following recent mixed trends influenced by international bullion movements and domestic market sentiment. This level comes after periods of adjustments, as silver navigates broader precious metals dynamics.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 8,016 per 10 grams and Rs. 801.6 per gram, shaped by global spot silver positioning and its reliable correlation with gold. The metal maintains its role as an accessible safe-haven option and essential industrial commodity in the current economic scenario.

This steadiness parallels gold’s cautious recovery (local 24K gold rising to Rs. 516,062 per tola after international gains), emphasizing the aligned responses of the two metals during phases of market recalibration.

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

Connection to Gold Rebound – Gold’s modest uptick (international spot climbing to around $4,933 per ounce and local rates up Rs. 1,300 per tola) offers supportive influence on silver, as both draw similar hedging and recovery interest. Global Spot Silver Positioning – International silver has shown balanced to slightly firmer cues (spot near $74–$76/oz ranges in recent data), impacting local PKR pricing via import costs and exchange rate dynamics. Ongoing Industrial Demand – Silver’s critical applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors provide consistent underlying support, helping stabilize prices amid varying conditions. Domestic Market Sentiment – Pakistani investors and jewelers are keeping close watch on silver as an inflation hedge and more affordable precious metal alternative to gold, sustaining balanced participation in Sarafa markets.

Experts describe silver’s flexible yet enduring character—recent mixed movements have settled into this steady phase—bolstered by investment qualities and industrial necessities.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 18, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 801.6 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 8,016 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 9,352 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports