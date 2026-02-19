Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 19, 2026

Karachi, February 19, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have exhibited firmness today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 9,352 per tola—maintaining equilibrium in response to steady international precious metals cues and ongoing domestic market participation. This consistency follows a series of recent adjustments, as silver adapts to prevailing bullion conditions.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 8,016 per 10 grams and Rs. 801.6 per gram, shaped by global spot silver levels and its dependable correlation with gold. The metal preserves its attractiveness as a practical safe-haven choice and indispensable industrial resource in the existing economic environment.

This balanced positioning mirrors gold’s stable performance (local 24K gold at Rs. 516,062 per tola), underscoring the synchronized responses of the two metals during periods of market equilibrium.

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

Link to Gold Stability – Gold’s firm levels (international spot around $4,933–$5,000/oz and local rates holding steady) lend support to silver, as both draw comparable hedging and positioning interest. Global Spot Silver Balance – International silver has remained in balanced ranges (spot near $76–$78/oz), steadily affecting local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate influences. Persistent Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential roles in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors deliver reliable underlying demand, aiding price stability across diverse scenarios. Domestic Market Engagement – Pakistani investors and jewelers are closely tracking silver as an inflation hedge and more accessible precious metal relative to gold, supporting today’s even flow in Sarafa markets.

Experts highlight silver’s adaptable yet resilient profile—recent mixed trends have transitioned into this steady phase—reinforced by investment qualities and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 19, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 801.6 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 8,016 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 9,352 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports