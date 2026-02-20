Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 20, 2026

Karachi, February 20, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have climbed notably today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 10,553 per tola—capturing renewed vigor from international precious metals momentum and active local demand. This advance follows recent market patterns, underscoring silver’s quick responsiveness to global cues.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,045 per 10 grams and Rs. 904.5 per gram, fueled by global spot silver trends and its firm connection to gold. The metal is attracting fresh interest as a valuable safe-haven asset and crucial industrial input in today’s economic climate.

This upward move aligns with gold’s elevated levels (local 24K gold at Rs. 523,962 per tola), highlighting the intertwined performance of the two metals amid ongoing market volatility.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Surge – Gold’s recent gains (international spot near $5,000–$5,012/oz and local rates around Rs. 523,962 per tola) propel silver, as investors often combine both for hedging and diversification. International Spot Silver Strength – Global silver has pushed higher (spot around $79–$79.20/oz), directly lifting local PKR rates via import pricing and exchange rate effects. Robust Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential uses in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy provide solid foundational support, reinforcing prices during dynamic conditions. Local Investor Activity – Pakistani buyers and jewelers are increasing engagement with silver as an inflation hedge and accessible precious metal alternative to gold, driving today’s positive shift in Sarafa markets.

Analysts emphasize silver’s volatile but promising outlook—recent fluctuations have evolved into this advancing stage—backed by both investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always check live Sarafa market quotes before transactions, as rates shift rapidly with international developments and local sentiment.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver remains a compelling choice in the current precious metals landscape—stay informed for timely decisions.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 20, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 904.5 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 9,045 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 10,553 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports